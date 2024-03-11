Sea of ​​Thieves, Sony helped Rare make the PS5 version

Sony helped Rare to make the version PS5 Of Sea of ​​Thieves: producer Joe Neate revealed this during an interview with The Guardian in which he talked about the background of this important project.

“It's the first time in Rare's 40-year history that we've worked on a Sony console, which is incredible,” Neate said. “It was pretty surreal to get on a phone call and get a bunch of information about a platform we never thought we'd have the opportunity to launch Sea of ​​Thieves on.”

“To be honest, though, for our technical team it was like saying 'let's put the kits together and start experimenting, understanding how it works'. They had hidden the devices in a secret area of ​​the studio, complete with frosted glass windows, so no one could peek in. It was a question of enthusiasm, more than anything else.”

The collaboration with Sony was also done respectfully certain secrecy criteriaof course: “If we went to visit their studios, we had to do it without wearing Sea of ​​Thieves t-shirts, as I'm sure you can imagine,” said the Rare producer.