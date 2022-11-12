Rare announced the launch date of the Season 8 from Sea of ​​Thievesthus continuing the long history of the pirate simulation just this month, starting November 22, 2022.

The announcement was made on Twitter, along with that of a presentation event that will be broadcast in livestream next Friday 18 November 2022, at 20:00 Italian time. On that occasion we will therefore discover what Rare has in store for us, within the eighth season of Sea of ​​Thieves, with the game confirming itself as a truly constantly evolving platform in the making.

Sea of ​​Thieves is proving to be a great example of the game live service, with a truly continuous support from Rare, which has been working intensely on it from the launch in 2018 to today. Within Season 8 we will find new Adventures and Mysteries to follow, in addition to the inevitable Plunder Pass and any other corrections and improvements applied to the game that will arrive with the update.

TheReturn of the Damned adventure, of which we will be able to know the developments with the presentation on November 18, based on the decisions made by the community, based on the particular participatory structure of this part of the game. Season 7 had been staged starting last August and is therefore preparing now, after three months, to make way for Season 8.