Sea of Thieves continues its path of evolution and enrichment with the upcoming arrival of Season 11which is presented with a long video full of new features for Rare's pirate simulation, starting with a new one rapid movement system.
It's a totally system optionalwhich allows players to move directly to the desired area when following a quest, without having to undertake the sea journey to reach the objective.
Considering that the spirit of Sea of Thieves is very much in navigation, it is possible that the more traditional users do not intend to take advantage of the new option, but it is still an additional possibility provided perhaps to those who do not intend to attempt the journey, or suffer seasickness.
Basically, using the quest table it is possible to select the journey or the Tall Tale to take part in, and also wanting to project yourself directly into the setting where the action will take place.
The new function is called “diving”, i.e. “immersion“, and it is so in name and in fact: as can be seen in the video, if you select the option in question the ship dives into the sea, to resurface right near the chosen island, with a solution that is a bit reminiscent of It's a submarine and a bit like the Flying Dutchman from Pirates of the Caribbean.
In general, the entire quest table has been reworked in order to offer information more clearly and also allow newcomers to see more precisely what Sea of Thieves has to offer, including quests, adventures, travel and various gaming possibilities.
The level cap at the Trading Companies has also been raised, from 75 to 100, with a general rebalancing of the missions within this section which makes them particularly profitable.
Season 11 will start on January 23, 2024. Last November we saw the news of Season 10, while recently a rumor emerged about the possibility that Sea of Thieves could arrive on PS5.
