Sea of ​​Thieves continues its path of evolution and enrichment with the upcoming arrival of Season 11which is presented with a long video full of new features for Rare's pirate simulation, starting with a new one rapid movement system.

It's a totally system optionalwhich allows players to move directly to the desired area when following a quest, without having to undertake the sea journey to reach the objective.

Considering that the spirit of Sea of ​​Thieves is very much in navigation, it is possible that the more traditional users do not intend to take advantage of the new option, but it is still an additional possibility provided perhaps to those who do not intend to attempt the journey, or suffer seasickness.

Basically, using the quest table it is possible to select the journey or the Tall Tale to take part in, and also wanting to project yourself directly into the setting where the action will take place.