Sea of ​​Thieves continues its journey with the arrival of the Season 10available these days and characterized by many novelty interesting content and game mechanics, capable of further enriching Rare’s increasingly broad pirate simulation.

As we see in theoverview trailer reported below, Season 10 brings with it several new elements that enrich the gaming experience. One of the main ones is certainly the introduction of guilds: these will kick off a series of numerous additions and updates designed to offer new ways to play and explore the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves.

It’s about joining forces with other pirates and sailing under the same banner, building a fleet that works together to broaden the scope of knowledge and exploration across the seas, sharing discoveries and riches with a larger group of players.