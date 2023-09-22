Sea of Thieves approaches his Season 10destined to bring several interesting new features for Rare’s pirate game, as the team communicates through the new developer video diary in which it also introduces the option Safer Seasto play more peacefully in PvE alone or with friends.
As we have seen, Season 10 of Sea of Thieves has been postponed by two months, but this will give Rare the opportunity to introduce even more content in this new batch of news for the game.
This is a program of additions that should cover a good three months, so Season 10 promises to be one of the biggest introductions to Sea of Thieves seen so far.
There release date of Season 10 has been set for October 19, 2023, and at launch it will offer the possibility of joining the Guilds, as a new introduction to the game world. These allow 24 pirates to share common objectives within a more compact group, represented by common flag symbols and also sharing advancement and progress.
New game modes
A new game mode competitive it will be the Skull of Siren Song, a type of voyage that pits crews against each other in search of ancient artifacts of great value.
One of the most interesting introductions, however, will be the Safer Seas mode: as the name suggests, it is a way to offer players greater “tranquility”. With this option, those who want to dedicate themselves only to PvE without risking being raided by other players, you will be able to do so, because in Safer Seas you can play in single player or cooperative multiplayer with a blocked list of friends, so there is no possibility of running into unwanted PvP.
After the arrival of The Legend of Monkey Island, therefore, Sea of Thieves continues its journey with other introductions of great interest, which we can see summarized in this presentation video.
