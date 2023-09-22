Sea of ​​Thieves approaches his Season 10destined to bring several interesting new features for Rare’s pirate game, as the team communicates through the new developer video diary in which it also introduces the option Safer Seasto play more peacefully in PvE alone or with friends.

As we have seen, Season 10 of Sea of ​​Thieves has been postponed by two months, but this will give Rare the opportunity to introduce even more content in this new batch of news for the game.

This is a program of additions that should cover a good three months, so Season 10 promises to be one of the biggest introductions to Sea of ​​Thieves seen so far.

There release date of Season 10 has been set for October 19, 2023, and at launch it will offer the possibility of joining the Guilds, as a new introduction to the game world. These allow 24 pirates to share common objectives within a more compact group, represented by common flag symbols and also sharing advancement and progress.