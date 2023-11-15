Rare has published a new, particularly extensive video analysis on The Skull of Siren Songa new World Event included in Season 10 of Sea of Thieveswhich has the distinction of being the first competitive trip of the game.
As explained by the developers, those who take part in The Skull of Siren Song event access a series of maps shared with other players within the same mode.
Apparently, the event was inspired by Cursed Sails, one of the first launched by Rare, capable of attracting a large number of players together.
Also in this case, within Skull of Siren Song it is possible to follow an adventure as normally happens in the journeys of individual crews, but there will be many other players and ships within the same seas.
A shared journey
The event materializes with a message that appears attached to the mast, which invites us to take part in this particular treasure hunt.
If you accept, Briggsy materializes on the ship and asks us to recover the skull that gives its name to the adventure, and then bring it to her. From here starts a series of events and activities that can put the pirate crew to the test, in addition to encounters with other players who share the same adventure.
As we have seen, Season 10 began last month and brought a lot of new features to the Rare game, so far.
