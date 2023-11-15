Rare has published a new, particularly extensive video analysis on The Skull of Siren Songa new World Event included in Season 10 of Sea of ​​Thieveswhich has the distinction of being the first competitive trip of the game.

As explained by the developers, those who take part in The Skull of Siren Song event access a series of maps shared with other players within the same mode.

Apparently, the event was inspired by Cursed Sails, one of the first launched by Rare, capable of attracting a large number of players together.

Also in this case, within Skull of Siren Song it is possible to follow an adventure as normally happens in the journeys of individual crews, but there will be many other players and ships within the same seas.