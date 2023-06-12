Ron Gilbert he knew nothing of Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island before yesterday’s presentation. The father of The Secret of Monkey Island series, author of three out of five official chapters, was not contacted by Rare for the development of the DLCsnot even as a courtesy.

Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is a new content for Sea of ​​Thieves, available from July 20, which will crossover with the universe of the famous budding pirate Guybrush Threepwood, introducing all of its most iconic characters into the game. To be honest, the two worlds really make a great match, but at the same time no one has deemed it necessary at least to warn Gilbert of the development of the DLC, the same fresh from the success of Return to Monkey Island, a title with which he was able to give a conclusion to the story that he had begun reporting in the early 1990s.

This was confirmed by Gilbert himself on Mastodon where, consulted by the fans on his role in the DLC, he declared before he had none: “Nothing was said to me. It all happened behind my back,” to then reiterate that “It was all done without warning me and without my input.”

Watching the DLC presentation movie it is clear how Rare has taken elements above all from the first two episodesprecisely those written and directed by Gilbert.

What to add? Snub aside, we hope Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is a good tribute to the historic point-and-click adventure series. The potential is all there, we’ll see the result.