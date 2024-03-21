













Rare shared what players can expect from Seasons 12, 13, and 14 of Sea of ​​Thieveswhich will be available during 2024.

That was through a broadcast and at the moment there are more details of the twelfth wave of content.

Season 12 will include new weapons, including Throwing Knives, whose damage depends on the way they are used. The Double Shot Pistol will also arrive.

The Double Shot Pistol fires two separate shots or a single shot with double impact on Sea of ​​Thieves. Also new for Season 12 are a new cannonball (Scattershot), throwable item (Bone Caller) and tool (Wind Caller).

To the above we must add new ways to get from one place to another, which are Ziplines and Harpoons. Regarding Season 13, a new ship and world event will arrive, which is The Burning Blade.

The Burning Blade in Sea of ​​Thieves It is a mobile event and upon victory the player can take over the ship with its skeleton crew.

The ship will also have a known treasure called Orb of Secrets that will add tribute to Burning Blade, increasing its value.

To the above we must add the Skeleton camps, underground areas that require players to solve puzzles and have exclusive loot.

Season 14 of Sea of ​​Thieves You will receive new mechanics and tools. As for the first, they are related to stealth to infiltrate ships and disguise themselves with chests in the style of Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid.

And from the tools will come the Blow darts, which are darts that generate sound; Throwable traps, which trap skeletons or players; and the Grapple Gun, a multipurpose rifle that can hit distant targets.

