A few months ago something happened that many did not see coming, and that was the arrival of some exclusive games from Xbox to PlayStation platforms, as a result we saw Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded and finally Sea of ​​Thieveswhich was created by none other than Rare. And speaking of this, it has been revealed through close sources how many sales have been carried out, with results that were perhaps expected due to the type of platform.

Jez Corden of Windows Central has mentioned that just over 1 million digital copies of the title were distributed in the store SonyIt is worth mentioning that there is no physical version of it.

Here are his statements:

Reliable sources have indicated to me that Sea of ​​Thieves has surpassed one million sales on PlayStation since its launch there, and is most likely even higher since I received this information.

Game Description:

Sea of ​​Thieves is an open-world adventure video game developed by Rare and published by Xbox Game Studios. Initially released in March 2018 for Xbox One and Windows PC, the game allows players to take on the role of pirates, exploring a vast ocean in search of treasure, quests, and clashes with other players and mythical creatures. Players can form crews with friends or other players online to sail a pirate ship together. The game is notable for its focus on cooperation and freedom, allowing players to approach activities in any way they choose, whether exploring islands, battling cursed skeletons, engaging other pirates in naval combat, or seeking out mysteries and secrets in the game world.

Remember that the game is available on consoles Xbox and also in PS5.

Via: Insider Gaming