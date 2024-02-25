Sea of ​​Thieves will also land on PS5 next April 30th and Rare doesn't hide his enthusiasm regarding this new, ambitious adventure which will bring the game to an unprecedented and decidedly large audience.

A few hours ago, for example, the development team temporarily set to “PS5” the location of Sea of ​​Thieves, as can be seen in the screenshot below. Let's talk about the rest of Rare's first PlayStation game in the team's 39-year history.