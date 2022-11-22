Microsoft has announced that Sea of ​​Thieves Season 8 is now available at no additional cost on Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox Series, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam. Season 8 introduces the ability to engage in player-versus-player ship-to-ship combat on demand. Using the new Hourglass of Fortune, players can declare their loyalty to one of two factions and, in the process, choose to face players of the opposing faction in Pirate vs. Pirate battles for alliance points, treasures and exclusive rewards. As players emerge victorious from consecutive battles, the potential for higher and higher rewards will grow, as will the risk of being targeted. In addition to on-demand PvP, Season 8 features 100 tiers of free rewards to earn and the latest Plunder Pass available to purchase separately. The Season also introduces two new PvP Milestones for Captains, allowing players to depict themselves based on their exploits in battle with other pirates.