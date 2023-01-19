Lucid Games, the development studio behind the PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction AllStars, will be working on Sea of ​​Thieves full-time, helping Rare support the game. In this way Rare will be able to devote all its resources to Everwild, its new title that has long since disappeared from the radar.

Let’s read the message from Lucid Games with the announcement of the collaboration:

“We are thrilled to announce that we are working with Rare on Sea of ​​Thieves. It is amazing to be able to support them in their exciting pirate adventure and we can’t wait to see where this legendary journey takes us!”

In a later message, Lucid Games also let it be known that they are hiring people and they are in several open positions.

It’s unclear whether or not the studio has severed ties with Sony following the disappointing performance of Destruction AllStars. It’s not even clear what specifically Lucid Games will do. Probably the creation of new content, with Rare which will limit itself to supervising the same and directing the game. Either way, we’ll see.