The popular Rare title, Sea of ​​Thieveswas one of the first games published by Microsoft to leave Xbox for PlayStation. Just three months later, The title has reportedly already reached one million copies sold on Sony’s console and the number could grow.

The information comes from Windows Central who obtained the sales number of Sea of ​​Thieves. They also added that since the game is sold for $40, this translates to $40 million going to Xbox. Of course, that’s not counting the fees that PlayStation charges for selling games on its store.

Its release on Sony’s console was part of a new multi-platform strategy by Xbox. The other titles were Pentiment, Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush. Based on these sales figures, it’s easy to see why they decided to also try your luck with the next Indiana Jones title.

Source: Rare

We recommend: Sea of ​​Thieves reveals its plans for the remainder of 2024

Sea of ​​Thieves It arrived on the PlayStation store on April 30th. Even before its release, it was already one of the most pre-purchased games on the platform. The fact that it reached a million sales in such a short time shows that there was already a lot of interest in it. Did you contribute to this figure?

What is Sea of ​​Thieves about?

Sea of ​​Thieves It is a multiplayer title where we take control of a pirate. There are no fixed objectives or a story, it simply drops us into a large open world where we can do different activities. From completing missions for different companies, to simply exploring for treasure or resources.

Being multiplayer, we can meet other players during our travels who could join us or be hostile. This is why it also has its combat elements with swords, guns and cannons, not to mention naval battles. If you want to give it a try, you can find it on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox. On the latter, it is part of the Game Pass Ultimate catalog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.