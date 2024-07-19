Things are about to get lively on the Sea of ​​Thieves! After spending far too long as giant, trash-talking disembodied head, the nefarious Captain Flameheart finally makes a proper return to Rare’s multiplayer pirate adventure next Thursday, 25th July – and he’ll be terrorizing players with his formidable fire-belching warship as Season 13 gets underway.

As Rare explained earlier this year, that warship, The Burning Blade, serves as a new roving world event out on the waves, giving players the opportunity to go head-to-head against its awesome firepower if they so choose. The Burning Blade is officially the most powerful ship in Sea of ​​Thieves, sporting ten cannons, the ability to launch Ashen Roar balls of fire from her flaming bow, and a sizeable crew of obsidian skeletons to deal with. But if players manage to defeat it in battle, they have a choice: sink it in defiance of Flameheart or pledge their allegiance to the dread captain and become the new crew of The Burning Blade, temporarily at least.

Players who choose to do Flameheart’s bidding and man The Burning Blade will get some assistance from its former obsidian skeleton crew, which’ll be useful as other players – who can always see the vessel on their map – move in to try and take control themselves .

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 13 trailer.Watch on YouTube

But what can you do as the new crew of The Burning Blade? Well, that ties in with Season 13’s other new feature: Skeleton Camps. These have not popped up throughout the Sea of ​​Thieves, built by obsidian skeletons in order to extract mysterious artifacts from the ancient temples hidden deep below. All crews can approach active Skeleton Camps to ride the lift down into the depths and solve the puzzles within, but Flameheart has a special task for those commanding his vessel.

Each temple contains a crypt that can only be opened by scrutinizing star charts and then finding hidden constellations on their sky-like ceilings. Once the crypt door is opened, players will uncover a part-complete ritual started by Flameheart’s nefarious Reapers, who’ve been using corrupted Orbs of Secrets to extract knowledge from the remains of ancients that lie within. Crews in charge of The Burning Blade then have the opportunity to complete the ritual, collect the knowledge of the Ancients, and increase the value stored within the ship.

Crews can complete as many rituals as they dare (which might not be very many given the constant pestering from other players wanting to take over The Burning Blade) before returning to Captain Flameheart at the Reaper’s Hideout and cashing in their bounty for gold and Reaper’s Bones reputation. However, things work a bit differently for players opposing Flameheart.

For starters, when crews not in command of The Burning Blade enter Skeleton Camps, they’ll need to scupper rather than finish the ritual after their puzzle solving, requiring them to defeat waves of vicious obsidian skeletons. If they succeed, they’ll be able to grab the Orb of Secrets and take it to a trading company at an outpost and sell it for profit.

There’s a little more to this side of things, however; If players who oppose Flameheart’s revival defeat The Burning Blade during its world event and let it sink rather than take control, they’ll be awarded the Blade of Souls – a powerful weapon imbued with fiery attacks that increases in value for each ritual they manage to complete. This can then be turned into a Trading Company to earn gold and reputation when the reward starts to feel greater than the risk.

Tying all this together are a bunch of new Recommendations and rewards. There’s a new Burning Blade ship set to unlock by completing rituals for Flameheart, for instance, as well as new Skeleton Curse customization options that sufficiently ranked Hour Glass Battle players can use. Players who choose to sink The Burning Blade, meanwhile, can work toward unlocking obsidian weapons and clothing, plus the Obsidian Bone Crusher captain’s cabin decorations and ship set.

And alongside all that, Season 13 brings 100 more levels of seasonal progression and a new tier of premium rewards to work toward for those who purchase the optional Plunder Pass. Additionally, players will be able to purchase new toucan pets from the real-world money Pirate Emporium store when things get underway next Thursday, 25th July, on PC, Xbox, now PlayStation 5.

And if you’re wondering what’s next, we already have a pretty good idea. Rare outlined its 2024 roadmap for Sea of ​​Thieves back in March, confirming Season 14 will round out the year with new features enabling a stealthier style of play. Expect the likes of spring traps, blow darts, crouching and sneaking, the ability to silently hang off the edge of ships and surround disguised as treasure chests to trick unsuspecting crews. Oh, and there’s a grapple gun coming too…