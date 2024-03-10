The version PS5 Of Sea of ​​Thieves is currently the most pre-ordered game on PlayStation Store in the USA, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, while in Spain it occupies third position in the pre-order rankings.

As we know, Sea of ​​Thieves reservations for PS5 opened a couple of days ago and apparently users responded to the call with great enthusiasm, which suggests a successful debut for Rare's pirate simulator.

Even more so considering that among the titles available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store there are also names like Dragon's Dogma 2, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and MLB The Show 24the latter particularly strong in America.