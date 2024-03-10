The version PS5 Of Sea of Thieves is currently the most pre-ordered game on PlayStation Store in the USA, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, while in Spain it occupies third position in the pre-order rankings.
As we know, Sea of Thieves reservations for PS5 opened a couple of days ago and apparently users responded to the call with great enthusiasm, which suggests a successful debut for Rare's pirate simulator.
Even more so considering that among the titles available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store there are also names like Dragon's Dogma 2, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and MLB The Show 24the latter particularly strong in America.
The numbers speak clearly
Sea of Thieves can count on over 35 million players between PC and Xbox, so let's talk about a particularly popular project and it is therefore understandable that it immediately jumped to first position in the ranking of the most booked titles on the PlayStation Store.
Of course, the situation wasn't always so rosy: at the time of launch, the game was developed by Rare suffered from obvious content problems but the team has managed to enrich the package and improve it over the years through extraordinary post-launch support.
#Sea #Thieves #PS5 #preordered #game #PlayStation #Store
Leave a Reply