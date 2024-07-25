Rare has not slowed down its commitment to Sea of Thievesdespite the years gone by: the recent move to PS5 seems to have further invigorated the pirate simulation, which now reaches its Season 13as confirmed by the launch trailer official that presents the various new arrivals.
This is also the first update of the game in its new multiplatform course, considering that the launch on PS5 had practically incorporated Season 12, so Rare expects a significant playing population for this new batch of content added in these hours on PC, PS5 and Xbox.
“The fearsome Captain Flameheart has returned to Sea of Thieves,” Rare’s official description of the new season reads. “Following his long-awaited resurrection, this infamous warmonger has taken his rightful place in the Reaper’s Hideout to kick off Season 13.”
What’s New in Season 13
“He also brought with him his monstrous flagship, the Flaming Bladeand began a hunt for lost knowledge deep within the Ancient Temples.”
The new Season 13 brings a new part of the story tied to Captain Flameheart, as well as various other content.
The update is obviously free for all players, and also downloadable by Xbox Game Pass subscribers, via an automatic update to Sea of Thieves. Other new features include:
- The Skeleton Camps
- The Burning Blade Event
- The Ancient Temples
- New puzzles
- Obsidian Ashen Winds Skull
- New Seasonal Rewards
- What’s new in the stores
This is what else awaits us in Sea of Thieves: Season 13, which was previously shown in a trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase and is now available.
