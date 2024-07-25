Rare has not slowed down its commitment to Sea of ​​Thievesdespite the years gone by: the recent move to PS5 seems to have further invigorated the pirate simulation, which now reaches its Season 13as confirmed by the launch trailer official that presents the various new arrivals.

This is also the first update of the game in its new multiplatform course, considering that the launch on PS5 had practically incorporated Season 12, so Rare expects a significant playing population for this new batch of content added in these hours on PC, PS5 and Xbox.

“The fearsome Captain Flameheart has returned to Sea of ​​Thieves,” Rare’s official description of the new season reads. “Following his long-awaited resurrection, this infamous warmonger has taken his rightful place in the Reaper’s Hideout to kick off Season 13.”