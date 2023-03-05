Sea of ​​Thieves will have a board game official, now there is confirmation from Steamforged Games and Raresafter the first signs, through a tweet from the company specializing in this type of production.

Some indications on a possible Sea of ​​Thieves board game had already emerged last month and the question is therefore confirmed with the official announcement that arrived in these hours, visible in the tweet shown below by Steamforged Games.

“As many sharp-eyed scoundrels already figured out, we’re creating a Sea of ​​Thieves board game in partnership with Rare!” The message reads, “Hoist the sails, pull up the anchor and take to the seas with our new board game, coming next year.”

For the moment there are no further details in this regard, with the official page which refers only to a form to be filled in to obtain information as soon as it becomes available, so we await to know the details.

Considering the dynamics of the game, we imagine that it is a matter of searching for treasures and fighting naval battles, but there are now many facets of the Rare video game, so it is not easy to make predictions even about its board game.