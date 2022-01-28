Rare’s game continues to receive content updates and will feature seasons, adventures, and mysteries.

In case of Sea of ​​Thieves It is one of the most curious in the video game industry, and also one of the most representative of the times. rare It received some criticism at launch because players thought its content was a bit short, but events like this week make it clear that they have turned the tables.

The pirate title continues to receive regular updates, and 2022 is not going to be an exception. In a videoits managers have detailed the content that will be arriving this yearwhich can be summarized in three main legs: the different Seasons, the Adventures and the Mysteries.

There will be seasons, adventures and mysteriesSeasons will include major content updates on a quarterly basis, bringing new tools, systems, and features to the game along with a Season Progression reset and a new Raid Pass. The season 6 will start in marchwhile the seven, the eight and the nine will arrive in June, September and December respectively, as we can see in the Roadmap published by Rare itself.

As for the Adventures, they are narrative events that will offer new cinematic experiences and immersion month by month. Each adventure will be a chapter in a new global narrative for the game, and at key points in the story, the actions of the community will determine how it unfolds and the impact it has on the world. It is worth noting that from February 17 to March 3 the adventure will be available Shrouded Islands, of which you can see a preview under these same lines. In it we are asked to investigate sinister phenomena while we meet different allies.

Finally, regarding Mysteries, they are a new way of telling stories in Sea of ​​Thieves that combines the side quests of the game with other elements. Players will be invited to solve mysteries through clues that will be found both in and out of the game. Each will take place over an extended period of time, with new tracks becoming available as the community progresses.

In recent months, Microsoft has seen how Sea of ​​Thieves is a success on PC and Xbox. Its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass helps this, but outside of that it is also reaping a good number of players. This past December we learned that on Steam it has sold more than 5 million copies since its launch in June 2020 on the Valve platform.

