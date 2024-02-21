Through a post on the official Xbox website, Microsoft has made it completely clear which Green Cross exclusives will become multiplatform and when and which platforms they will arrive. Among these there is also Sea of Thieves that will come up PS5 the next April 30th.
However, a porting seems not to be planned for Nintendo Switch, at least not for the moment. Furthermore, from the Xbox blog, we learn that Sea of Thieves has reached the milestone of 35 million players.
The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser trailer and a video in which the Rare development team presents Sea of Thieves to PS5 players and what the future prospects of the game are now that the community is destined to grow further. Find both videos below.
3 more Xbox games coming to PS5
Sea of Thieves isn't the only game created by Microsoft's internal teams coming to PS5. In fact, today the porting of the survival Grounded, the peculiar RPG Pentiment and the rhythmic action Hi-Fi Rush were also confirmed.
What do you think, are you interested in one or more of the Green Cross games coming to Sony's flagship console?
