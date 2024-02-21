Through a post on the official Xbox website, Microsoft has made it completely clear which Green Cross exclusives will become multiplatform and when and which platforms they will arrive. Among these there is also Sea of ​​Thieves that will come up PS5 the next April 30th.

However, a porting seems not to be planned for Nintendo Switch, at least not for the moment. Furthermore, from the Xbox blog, we learn that Sea of ​​Thieves has reached the milestone of 35 million players.

The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser trailer and a video in which the Rare development team presents Sea of ​​Thieves to PS5 players and what the future prospects of the game are now that the community is destined to grow further. Find both videos below.