The pirate life simulator shares new data about its success four years after its launch.

Sea of ​​Thieves is a success, a pirate life simulator that in four years of history has managed to attract 25 million buccaneers. However, when news about the feat is published, there is no shortage of people wondering how many of these players have stayed to live a season in the video game. We do not have the exact answer, but we do know of at least a million who have spent tens of hours.

Obtaining the title takes an average of 192 hours of sailing seasOr put another way, one million people have achieved legendary pirate status. This title is reserved for those who manage to build a good reputation – rank 50 – with at least three trading companies out of a total of six in Rare’s production. “Achieving it is no small feat; you will have to master several of the most important aspects of pirate life and then you can earn access to the Legendary Tavern.”

On average, players put in 192 hours of hard work, having to complete missions and sail the seas under the flags of each company. Naturally, not all pirates need that time, and some pirates gain recognition much sooner, while others prefer to take their career in stride. For example, Rare has in its database registered a privateer who took 2,664 years to become a legendary pirate or, put another way, about 111 days.

Such as remember Xbox in-house team, legendary pirates can purchase challenging voyages to progress through Athena’s Fortune and use their riches to purchase the most awesome ship sets and cosmetics.

Rare shares more interesting information about this feat, such as which companies have been preferred by players to build their reputation. Finally, to celebrate this milestone from April 4 to 11, Legends Week is organized. The event includes a closer look at the new Legend of the Veil voyage, a Pirate Legend gift upon login, and Gold & Glory bonuses for all pirates

Statistics that put on the table the importance of the pirate life simulator for so many players. Now, the British studio is faced with the challenge that more and more cabin boys are venturing out to sea promising ambitious plans for their future. In the meantime, you can read the Sea of ​​Thieves review posted for its premiere.

