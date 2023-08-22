For more details iam8bit suggests subscribing to the newsletter via the link found in the post above.

Sea of ​​Stars an RPG coming on August 29, will also be released in physical format by iam8bit. The release period of the disc/cartridge edition is scheduled for early 2024 on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Sea of ​​Stars, what kind of RPG is it?

Sea of ​​Stars will offer turn-based combat

Sea of ​​Stars is a classic turn-based RPG. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who can combine their Sun and Moon-based powers to perform Eclipse magic, the only one capable of stopping the creations of an alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

This RPG aims to recreate one classic style, but modernized in various elements. Battles for example include moments where you have to time the keys to power up your attacks. It also aims to eliminate lengthy “grinding” phases, eliminating the need to constantly upgrade characters to be able to continue. There will then be no transitions for battles, in an always fluid advancement also guaranteed by various movement capabilities of the characters who will be able to swim, climb, walk on tight ropes, take advantage of the differences in height so as to make the most of the three-dimensionality of the game world.

You can try the demo now on Steam.