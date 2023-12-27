Sea of ​​Stars Yuji Horii, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Kazuhiko Torishima, three of them, loved it authors Of Chrono Trigger , a game that greatly inspired the Sabotage Studios title. The trio talked about it on the latest episode of the Tokyo MAAD Spin radio show, broadcast in Japan by J-Wave Radio.

Let's forget about Chrono Trigger 2

No Chrono Trigger 2

Sea of ​​Stars was brought up by Sakaguchi talking about a potential sequel to Chrono Trigger, which the three veterans ruled out (they were probably referring to a sequel made by them, considering the existence of Chrono Cross).

Sakaguchi, who many will know as the father of the Final Fantasy series, showed the Sea of ​​Stars trailer to others, receiving enthusiastic comments. Horii said Sabotage Studios did a great job: “It looks like Chrono Trigger… it's beautiful… it's great!”

The three veteran developers to whom we owe several classics

Torishima added that he is nostalgic for those times.

Sakaguchi then said “Look, it's the same! When I saw it I thought they really did their best and made a great work.”

In short, the applause was unanimous and we imagine that the three are also happy to have seen their game reflected so clearly in a modern product, which was presented precisely as a act of love towards that Japanese way of playing role-playing games and, convexously, towards them.