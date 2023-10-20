Sea of ​​Stars is already an exceptional game in itself, but evidently it is destined to improve further with the application of theupdate 1.0.46131 available from today, which goes to correct several issues found in the game at different levels.

You can find the full patch notes at this address on Steam, but these should also correspond to the updates for the console versions and this is one patches really substantial, although not aimed at fixing macroscopic things.

From what we can see, various issues that emerged from the have been fixed softlock during fights, as well as glitches that could occur in very particular situations, such as when changing characters at the head of the party while standing on a pressure platform.

These are just examples to demonstrate how these various adjustments dig deep into very specific cases of gameplay of Sea of ​​Stars, so much so that many probably will not have noticed these problems.