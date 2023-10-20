Sea of Stars is already an exceptional game in itself, but evidently it is destined to improve further with the application of theupdate 1.0.46131 available from today, which goes to correct several issues found in the game at different levels.
You can find the full patch notes at this address on Steam, but these should also correspond to the updates for the console versions and this is one patches really substantial, although not aimed at fixing macroscopic things.
From what we can see, various issues that emerged from the have been fixed softlock during fights, as well as glitches that could occur in very particular situations, such as when changing characters at the head of the party while standing on a pressure platform.
These are just examples to demonstrate how these various adjustments dig deep into very specific cases of gameplay of Sea of Stars, so much so that many probably will not have noticed these problems.
Various other issues fixed
From a more general point of view, numerous adjustments have also been made collisionswhich evidently could create various problems, here too, in certain situations, but from this point of view the patch seems to do a great job of correcting it.
Various have also been fixed puzzle and gameplay moments, as well as some issues relating to the combat system, obviously without distorting the characteristics of the gameplay but improving it in various aspects.
You can find all the details at this address. We remember the review of Sea of Stars, a title that pays homage in an extraordinary way to the golden age of JRPGs, which reached over 250,000 copies sold in the first week despite its presence at the same time as the launch on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.
