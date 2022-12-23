Sea of ​​Stars has a exit period official: the game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch during the summer of 2023. At the same time as the announcement, a video message from Yasunori Mitsuda.

The legendary composer of classics such as Chrono Trigger and Xenogears has formalized his collaboration with Sabotage for the development of the game, a task he accepted with enthusiasm being a fan of their previous project, The Messenger.

“I can’t believe they approached me to work with them on developing Sea of ​​Stars,” said Mitsuda. “While creating the music with my own style, I exchanged several ideas with Eric, the main composer, and our goal is to give the game a cohesive feel.”

“This time one of the themes for the music will be to have a Super Nintendo style sound, so I resampled the audio to capture that vintage style. Sea of ​​Stars is still a little away but I hope that you are eagerly awaiting it.”