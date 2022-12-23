Sea of Stars has a exit period official: the game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch during the summer of 2023. At the same time as the announcement, a video message from Yasunori Mitsuda.
The legendary composer of classics such as Chrono Trigger and Xenogears has formalized his collaboration with Sabotage for the development of the game, a task he accepted with enthusiasm being a fan of their previous project, The Messenger.
“I can’t believe they approached me to work with them on developing Sea of Stars,” said Mitsuda. “While creating the music with my own style, I exchanged several ideas with Eric, the main composer, and our goal is to give the game a cohesive feel.”
“This time one of the themes for the music will be to have a Super Nintendo style sound, so I resampled the audio to capture that vintage style. Sea of Stars is still a little away but I hope that you are eagerly awaiting it.”
#Sea #Stars #release #period #video #Yasunori #Mitsuda
