Based on various investigations, it emerged that $600,000 that had been collected by Khalil through some charity streams had actually never been paid to the charities that were supposed to receive them, despite the fact that they were donations made by users a long time ago.

In recent weeks, a sort of has emerged scandal concerning the YouTuber, famous up to now for his streams focused on the total completion of various video games and often organized to raise funds for charity.

In a recent update to Sea of ​​Stars Sabotage Studio has in fact removed the character of Jirard the Constructionist and all the references to this present in the game, following the controversies that have invested the YouTuber Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil to which the cameo in question refers.

The charity fund scandal

Sea of ​​Stars, an image of Jirard the Constructionist, a character inspired by the YouTuber The Completionist

The public was obviously unaware of the situation, with users convinced that the money sent had already been forwarded some time ago to the associations mentioned as beneficiaries, but evidently the money management from the YouTuber it was quite smoky.

Once the scandal came to light, the YouTuber made various payments, moving the 600,000 dollars in question towards charitiesbut the fact that this only happened following the outbreak of the scandal certainly did not resolve the position of the character in question.

Following the controversy, Sabotage Studio decided to remove the character of Jirard the Constructionist from Sea of ​​Stars, out of a desire to “maintain a positive and optimistic space that reflects the spirit of our intentions, both creatively and other”, according to what has been explained.

The issue was obviously dictated by the controversies that had also affected the game due to the presence of the cameo in question, inserted because Khalil had supported the promotion of the excellent classic Japanese RPG through his streams.

Khalil's situation is still evolving and it is too early to draw conclusions on what the character in question has done, but in the meantime the authors of Sea of ​​Stars wanted to get out of any problems with the removal of the homage that had been inserted in his internal. You can learn more about the game in our Sea of ​​Stars review.