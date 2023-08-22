The video shows some gameplay sequences accompanied by the original soundtrack which also featured Yasunori Mitsuda, the legendary composer who also worked on Chrono Trigger, Xenogears and Xenoblade Chronicles, which present the various protagonists of this adventure and combat and exploration scenes .

Sabotage Studio released the launch trailer Of Sea of ​​Stars , the long-awaited RPG coming to consoles and PC, as well as included in Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra subscriptions, which is inspired by the classics of the Japanese genre. You can view the video in the player below.

An RPG absolutely to keep an eye on

Sea of ​​Stars is an RPG with turn-based combat is inspired by the classics of the JRPG genre such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy. The game tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who are able to combine the powers of the Sun and the Moon to use the magic of the Eclipse. They are the only ones able to destroy the monsters created by the evil alchemist known as the Fleshmancer, who wants to destroy the planet.

The game promises a rich experience adventure, exploration and dynamic combat. While taking inspiration from JRPGs, Sea of ​​Stars distances itself on some classic elements of the genre. For example, there will be no random encounters, no grinding will be necessary at any time, and the transition from exploration to combat will be instantaneous. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried.

Sea of ​​Stars will be available from August 29, 2023 for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It will also be included in PC and Xbox Games Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions at launch.