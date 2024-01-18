Specifically, two versions will be available, the Standard Edition and the Exclusive Edition the second exclusively on the iam8bit store.

The developers of Sabotage have announced the release date and details on the retail versions of the acclaimed game Sea of ​​Stars . The launch of physical copies is scheduled for May 10, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, both via the iam8bit store and at selected retailers.

Prices and contents

There Standard Edition will be sold for $39.99, which we assume will magically turn into €39.99 at European retailers, and includes a double-sided poster with illustrations by Bryce Kho, as well as of course the base game on disc or cartridge, depending of the platform. Pre-orders will be available in the next few days and include the soundtrack in digital format as a bonus.

There iam8bit Exclusive Edition instead it will retail for $44.99 with availability in the second quarter of 2024. Includes a paper manual, a collectible slipcase, a double-sided poster featuring an original illustration and world map, digital soundtrack and 4 stickers. Preorders are already available at this address.

In addition, iam8bit will release the Sea of ​​Stars soundtrack on vinyl in the third quarter of 2024 at a price of 42.99 euros. Also in this case pre-orders are already active and available at this address.

Sea of ​​Stars is currently available digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It is one of the most popular JRPGs of recent years, which mixes classic and modern elements, as you can read in our review of Sea of ​​Stars.