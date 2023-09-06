Sea of Stars has reached and exceeded altitude 250,000 copies sold in the first week of its launch, which took place last August 29 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
The confirmation came from the Sabotage Studio team through a post on X, where he also thanked the players for the occasion.
In itself, 250,000 copies may not seem like an amazing result, but it should be kept in mind that we are talking about an independent game belonging to a relatively niche genre, i.e. we are talking about a RPG inspired by Japanese classics like Chrono Trigger and the old Final Fantasy.
Also, the overall number of users playing it is likely to be much higher, given that Sea of Stars has been included in the Sea of Stars catalog since launch. PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums and Game Pass.
A DLC and an unreleased project is already in the works
As mentioned Sea of Stars has been welcomed with open arms by audiences and critics (by the way, if you haven’t read it yet here’s our review) but apparently Sabotage Studio won’t rest on its laurels.
In fact, the studio has confirmed that it is working on a DLC, while part of the development team has already been assigned to a new mysterious project.
