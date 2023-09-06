Sea of ​​Stars has reached and exceeded altitude 250,000 copies sold in the first week of its launch, which took place last August 29 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The confirmation came from the Sabotage Studio team through a post on X, where he also thanked the players for the occasion.

In itself, 250,000 copies may not seem like an amazing result, but it should be kept in mind that we are talking about an independent game belonging to a relatively niche genre, i.e. we are talking about a RPG inspired by Japanese classics like Chrono Trigger and the old Final Fantasy.

Also, the overall number of users playing it is likely to be much higher, given that Sea of ​​Stars has been included in the Sea of ​​Stars catalog since launch. PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums and Game Pass.