The Sabotage Studio team continues to work on its promising Sea of ​​Starswith a new update that also shows a boss fight video and some details on the composition of musicwhich represent a particularly refined element of this production.

Sea of ​​Stars is part of the revival trend of JRPGs classic, or rather the Japanese role-playing game that has defined itself as a genre in its own right between 8 and 16-bit in particular, with productions that Sea of ​​Stars looks to as inspiration both from a structural and stylistic point of view.

The reminiscences are also evident in the new video released, as well as in the intentions of the developers.

The music is largely by the composer Eric W. Brown, who has also built some interesting situations to justify the inclusion of the tracks. Among these, for example, are numerous music tracks that are actually played in the game by a “pirate band” that can be encountered in taverns.

This works as a sort of jukebox in the game as the player can broaden their repertoire by unlocking more music and these can be performed on requesttalking directly to the musicians you meet in the game.

Such songs are performed by musicians who are friends of the composer, even with the extensive use of instruments of Irish origin, with dynamic recording allowing for an “interactive” approach to music: speaking to a specific musician, his instrument will stop and not play in music, since the player is talking to the character in the game.

To then be closer to the spirit in style SuperNintendo of Sea of ​​Stars, the music was deliberately “limited” in order to simulate the maximum 8 audio channels that could be had on the console, applying filters and alternating the tracks in order to replicate the effect.

We saw the release date of Sea of ​​Stars, the demo available and the trailer at the recent Nintendo Direct, after a gameplay video that showed the day/night cycle.