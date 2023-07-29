In recent years, die-hard JRPG fans have been waiting for announcements from an indie called Sea of ​​Stars, because with each revealed advance we have been able to realize that it wants to fulfill a role that Square Enix dare not touch. That is precisely to give a spiritual successor to the classic of Super Nintendo, Chronno Triger.

Among the good news from Microsoftfor months it was confirmed that this game will reach the platform of GamePass, which is why fans have not missed the opportunity to subscribe to the service. However, PlayStation This time you don’t want to be left behind, so you will also reach PS Plus.

This was announced through their web blog, in which they indicate to users this great premiere for those who are paying for the premium and extra levels, something that had not happened with a similar juice since stray in 2022. As for the release date of the game, it is the August 29 the day indicated for users to consult the catalog and play it in minutes.

It is worth mentioning that a demo is already available, with scenes that Sabotage Studio has prepared for the fans, so it is not the beginning of the final version of the video game and therefore, the information cannot be passed to the full game. Even so, those who have already tried this assure that it is well worth it.

Remember that sea ​​of ​​stars the August 29 in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: Without a doubt one of the indies that I would like to try the most, luckily I have Game Pass, so I will have to take a look at it in the coming weeks. And it is that as there are so many games for the end of the year, there will be no portfolio that can hold.