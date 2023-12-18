Sea of ​​Stars passed the 4 million players in less than four months . The announcement was made by Sabotage Studios, evidently satisfied with the results of its 90s-style Japanese role-playing game.

Sea of ​​Stars launched on August 28, 2023. It is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series It is also included in subscriptions Game Pass for Xbox and PC and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for PlayStation consoles. It is precisely from the presence in subscription services that we are talking about number of players and not sales.

If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Sea of ​​Stars.

The announcement of the numbers for Sea of ​​Stars comes after victories at The Game Awards, the Golden Joysticks and the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), where it was awarded best indie of the year.

“Sea of ​​Stars is my dream game, and seeing its story resonate strongly with players and critics means everything to us at Sabotage,” said Thierry Boulanger, co-founder of Sabotage Studio and game director of Sea of ​​Stars . “The team behind this game is the most talented and passionate group I could have ever hoped to have alongside me to create Sea of ​​Stars, and I find myself reminded again of how brilliant they are as we move forward with the creation of the game's DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker. To the fans who have enjoyed our journey into an incredibly prosperous year for role-playing games, between newcomers and new installments of historic franchises… we simply cannot thank you enough for your support, and we look forward to time to show you what the future holds for Sea of ​​Stars.”