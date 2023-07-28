The developers of Sabotage Studios announced on Twitter / X that the expected Sea of Stars And entered the Gold phasewhich means that the game will arrive on digital stores on time next August 29, 2023.
For the unfamiliar with the jargon, “Going Gold” means that the main development of a game has been completed and the “gold master” copy is ready to be sent to the various platform owners for all checks and case certifications. Then follows the printing of retail copies and distribution in stores around the world. In practice we are talking about the last step that anticipates the publication, which is why barring catastrophic unforeseen events, the release date will not be delayed of any kind.
We remind you that the game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will also be included from launch in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.
An RPG inspired by oriental productions
Sea of Stars is a role-playing game with turn-based combat which is inspired by the classics of the JRPG genre and prequel to The Messenger (which was instead a metroidvania). The game tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who are able to combine the powers of the Sun and the Moon to use the magic of the Eclipse. They are the only ones capable of destroying the monsters created by the evil alchemist known as the Fleshmancer.
While taking inspiration from JRPGs, Sea of Stars distances itself on some classic elements of the genre. For example, there will be no random encounters, no grinding will be necessary at any time, and the transition from exploration to combat will be instantaneous. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our Sea of Stars review.
