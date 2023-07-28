The developers of Sabotage Studios announced on Twitter / X that the expected Sea of ​​Stars And entered the Gold phasewhich means that the game will arrive on digital stores on time next August 29, 2023.

For the unfamiliar with the jargon, “Going Gold” means that the main development of a game has been completed and the “gold master” copy is ready to be sent to the various platform owners for all checks and case certifications. Then follows the printing of retail copies and distribution in stores around the world. In practice we are talking about the last step that anticipates the publication, which is why barring catastrophic unforeseen events, the release date will not be delayed of any kind.

We remind you that the game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will also be included from launch in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.