Sabotage Studio has announced the free expansion “Throes of the Watchmaker” for his Japanese role-playing game Sea of ​​Stars. It will be available in Spring 2025 and will see Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale venture into the strange world of Horloge, where the inhabitants are threatened by a cursed carnival. Our heroes will have to adapt to unknown rules for their Sun and Moon powers to manifest.

“Throes of the Watchmaker” will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCthat is, all the platforms on which you can play Sea of ​​Stars.

Among the main features There will be new playable classes for Valere and Zale, with Zale using his agility to become a Juggler, while Valere uses his balance to impress as an Acrobat. There will also be a new character, the Bomb Squadster Arty. He is a friendly robot engineer armed with lasers. Of course there will be new areas, new music, new enemies, new bosses and new puzzles.

It should be noted that The DLC will be compatible with local co-op mode launching soon (Q4 2024) for the base game.