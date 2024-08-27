Sabotage Studio has revealed the free DLC heading to Sea of ​​Stars next year.

Called Throes of the Watchmaker, it will be released in Spring 2025 across Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The DLC was shown at today’s Nintendo Indie World Direct with a new trailer you can watch below.

Sea of ​​Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker DLC | Announcement Trailer

The pair of protagonists Zale and Valere will visit the new miniature clockwork world of Horloge, where the inhabitants are threatened by a cursed carnival.

Both characters will have new fighting styles – Zale becomes a juggler, while Valere becomes an acrobat – and they’ll be joined by the new playable robot character Artificer.

Composer Eric W. Brown will also create a new score for the DLC alongside Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

What’s more, following the game’s recent co-op update, the entire DLC campaign will be playable in three person co-op.

Sabotage announced it was working on DLC last year shortly after the game’s release. It’s said to link to the studio’s previous game The Messenger – do you spot any hints in the trailer?

Last year, I spoke with Brown and director Thierry Boulanger about composing the game’s nostalgic, retro score.