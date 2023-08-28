THE votes assigned to Sea of Stars from the international press they seem excellent: apparently the jRPG developed by Sabotage and inspired by the great classics of the genre has exceeded the expectations of the various magazines, confirming itself as a truly interesting title.
- But Why Tho? – 10
- Dexerto – 10
- WellPlayed – 9.5
- Noisy Pixels – 9.5
- Nintendo Life – 9
- ScreenRant – 9
- The Beta Network – 9
- Game Informer – 9
- Multiplayer First – 9
- Rectify Gaming – 9
- Game Heroes – 9
- IGN-8
- Eurogamer – 8
- Push squares – 8
In short, despite being intimidated by the comparison with Chrono Trigger, the developers of Sea of Stars have achieved their goal thanks to the intriguing mix of traditional and innovative mechanicsdesigned to make the entire line of substantial steps forward.
Preliminary sensations
While awaiting our review, we tried Sea of Stars last March and we were very impressed with its features, which as mentioned pay homage to the great classics of the jRPG genre while introducing important innovations.
If the reception given to the game will be as enthusiastic as these first evaluations seem to suggest and the public will respond in the same way, the Sabotage project will probably not remain isolated and the saga will at least give us a new chapter.
