THE votes assigned to Sea of ​​Stars from the international press they seem excellent: apparently the jRPG developed by Sabotage and inspired by the great classics of the genre has exceeded the expectations of the various magazines, confirming itself as a truly interesting title.

But Why Tho? – 10

Dexerto – 10

WellPlayed – 9.5

Noisy Pixels – 9.5

Nintendo Life – 9

ScreenRant – 9

The Beta Network – 9

Game Informer – 9

Multiplayer First – 9

Rectify Gaming – 9

Game Heroes – 9

IGN-8

Eurogamer – 8

Push squares – 8

In short, despite being intimidated by the comparison with Chrono Trigger, the developers of Sea of ​​Stars have achieved their goal thanks to the intriguing mix of traditional and innovative mechanicsdesigned to make the entire line of substantial steps forward.