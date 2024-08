Today a new edition of Indie World was held, in which interesting announcements were made such as the next game from the creators of GREYbut it also caught the attention that one of the most beloved games of last year appeared, Sea of ​​Starswhich confirms that it will have a DLC.

Here is your first preview:

The DLC will be named Throes of the Watchmaker and will arrive on all platforms in spring 2025.

Via: Indie World