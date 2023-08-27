Many players looking forward to Sea of ​​Stars they somehow compare the game to Chrono Trigger , one of the absolute classics of the Japanese RPG genre developed by the then SquareSoft (it had not yet merged with Enix). The influences actually seem evident, but the development team doesn’t seem to be intimidated from comparison.

On the shoulders of giants

Sea of ​​Stars is highly anticipated

At least this is what transpires from what was declared in an interview granted to Nintendo Life, in which Thierry Boulanger, the creative director of Sea of ​​Stars, put it well: “So, in answer to your question, does it intimidate us? Absolutely. We understand the mandate that people have given us, which is, ‘Give me and let me have that feeling again. ‘ Part of the challenge is we just can’t make you nine again. (laughs) We don’t have those ingredients, so what we should do is make something that’s as good as the memories we have of those games.”

The release of Sea of ​​Stars is really close: it will be available starting August 29, 2023 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. It will also be launched immediately on Game Pass, to the delight of all subscribers. Sabotage Studio, the development team of the game, has become famous for the excellent The Messenger, a very popular retro-style metroidvania.