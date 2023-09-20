While positive, i Famitsu ratings assigned to Sea of ​​Stars And Remnant 2 appear lower than expected. In fact, we are talking about two titles welcomed with great enthusiasm by the international press, but which the Japanese editorial team does not seem to have appreciated in the same way.

Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Remnant II (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Rose & Camellia Collection (Switch) – 6/8/8/8 [30/40]

Sea of ​​Stars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 9/8/9/7 [33/40]

Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]

As mentioned, the scores for Sea of ​​Stars assigned by the Western press are excellent, with an avalanche of 9s and even a few 10s, while on Famitsu the Sabotage Studio game had to settle for two 9s, an 8 and a 7, for a total of 33/40.

Things went worse for Remnant 2, received with truly excellent ratings in the West but rated by the editorial staff of the Japanese magazine with three 8s and a 7, for a total of 31/40. Clearly the whole discussion revolves around the fact that on average Famitsu ratings are pretty high.