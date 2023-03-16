It was just missing Xboxes to the platforms intended for Sea of ​​Starsandannouncement arrived today, with a little delay compared to the other platforms but still in time to come out together with PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on the release date set for August 29, 2023.

“As the team accelerates into beta (content is complete), we have one final platform to announce for you, along with some new features you may have missed,” reads the developer statement, Sabotage Studio, in the Kickstarter page of the game.

“From the beginning, we secretly hoped to be able to cover all current and past generation platforms. With production being full of potential issues, we had to leave a vague message like “PC and console” to avoid having to then make corrections.

With the biggest unforeseen events now behind us, we are happy to be able to confirm the addition of Xbox to the party!” Sea of ​​Stars will therefore also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 29, 2023along with PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions.

In case you haven’t followed the game, it is one of the most interesting indies to be released in 2023: a project that incorporates the classic stylistic features of Japanese RPGs, so much so that it also involves Yasunori Mitsuda on the soundtrack (Chrono Trigger, Xenogears ), but also throwing in with several new and captivating ideas. You can get to know him better in our tried on one of the most anticipated JRPG of the year.