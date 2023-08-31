After having waited so long, fans who are fond of RPG’s known as Chrono trigger have finally received Sea of ​​Stars, which is outlined to recreate the experience of those yesterdays in which Super nintendo It had an extensive catalog of role-playing games. And while you would think that this new title would not sell for being on game services, it seems to be the opposite.

As is known, this game created by Sabotage Studios has come so far GamePass as playstation plus, and even with this, people have wanted to give it support due to the work they have put into developing it. And so, through his official account of Twitter confirm that just over 100,000 copies have been sold to this point, a remarkable achievement for an indie game.

Something that has not been commented on by the creators, is which has been the platform that has reaped the most sales throughout this first day, which is probably about nintendoswitch, since it is the platform in which more captures have been shared. To this is added, that people remember more Chrono trigger by Nintendoso it would also make sense for them to buy it in the eShop.

Remember that sea ​​of ​​the stars Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

