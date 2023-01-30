Indie team Sabotage Studio has released a new and short gameplay videos Of Sea of ​​Starsits promising “JRPG”, which especially shows the day/night cyclea very peculiar feature because it also influences the gameplay and is not easy to find in a title of this type with 2D graphics.

The video lasts only a few seconds, but that is enough to demonstrate quite clearly how the cycle between day and night takes place in Sea of ​​Stars, which is particularly pleasant to look at and dynamic.

This is mainly thanks to the movement of the shadows and the light source, which seems to simulate the rotation of the Earth.

Although this is not exactly a new feature, it is rather strange to see such a cycle in a 2D game set up like a classic JRPG, since it is usually implemented in a three-dimensional context, with totally different engines.

Sea of ​​Stars is an RPG built in the “JRPG” style, meaning by this term the classic Japanese RPGs of the 90s, with a top-down view and 2D graphics. To complete the picture there is a narrative of considerable depth and a turn-based combat system, but everything seems to be done very well, so as to make it one of the most interesting indies of 2023.

On the other hand, the direct involvement of Yasunori Mitsuda, composer of masterpieces such as Chrono Trigger and Xenogears, is enough to make people understand the thick of the project. Last July, PS5 and PS4 versions of the game were announced, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch.