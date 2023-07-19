Sea of ​​Japan | North Korea has launched a ballistic missile

The launch is the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests.

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, says the South Korean news agency Yonhap, referring to information from the South Korean armed forces.

According to Yonhap, the armed forces are investigating the type of missile fired.

The launch is the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests. Last week, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported that the country had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18, which allegedly uses solid fuel. According to KCNA, the launch was supervised by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un.