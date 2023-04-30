The Sea of ​​Galileealso known as Lake Galore, Kinneret or by one of many other nicknames, is Israel’s largest freshwater lake and the lowest freshwater lake on the planethowever throughout its history it has also been a source of religious inspiration, political tension, ecological omens and the water supply of millions.

In other words, it’s a site of national and international interest for various reasons, from those of mythological importance to historical ones without forgetting the geographical one.

As already mentioned, the Sea of ​​Galilee has long been a huge tourist attraction, bringing thousands of visitors every year for centuries, and the reason is simple, as the lake plays an important role in several stories of Christian mythology, for example it is said to be the place where Jesus walked on water.

The Sea of ​​Galilee is also mentioned in the account of Jesus “calming the storm” when, caught in a storm with his disciples, Jesus told the wind and sea to stop it so he could take a nap, and unusually for the phenomena weather, wind and sea actually did as they were told, resulting in bothonly recorded case of a Full Cnut succeeded in both another miracle for the Christian and Islamic canon.

It’s not just water-based miracles that are connected to the Sea of ​​Galilee in the New Testament, in fact in the days when Jesus and his friends were roaming around, the lake was the epicenter of a cluster of cities, all rich and populated, and many of the most famous and important stories about Jesus’ life occurred if not at the lake, at least around it.

Nowadays however, potential pilgrims in the area can follow what is known as “Jesus trail“, a 64-kilometre (40-mile) hiking trail linking many of these places, yet the history of the Sea of ​​Galilee goes back much further than the transition from BCE to CE.

Like much of the so-called ‘fertile crescent’, archaeological excavations in the region have revealed insights dating back many, many millennia; in 2003, for example, researchers were surprised to find one massive conical structureof the weighing about 60,000 tons and with a diameter greater than the length of a Boeing 747immersed in the lake.

“We just bumped into him. The bottom of the lake is usually quite smooth. We were surprised to find a large mound. We didn’t initially realize the significance of this, but we consulted with a couple of archaeologists and they told us that it looked like a unusually large statue from the Bronze Age.”

she said to cnn in 2013 Shmuel Marcoa Tel Aviv University geophysicist who worked on the project.

How old is this property? Well it’s hard to say and estimates based on sand accumulation and comparisons to other structures in the region haven’t been able to define it much, however best guess places it somewhere between 2,000 and 12,000 years.

“This is such a large structure that it is really something unusual. It may have been a large ceremonial structure or ramp. There may once have been statues above people in certain rituals. I mean, I’m really freaking out here.”

he said Dani Nadelarchaeologist at the University of Haifa, who later added:

“The truth is, we don’t know how it was built, what its exact age is, how it was used or how long ago it was used. We have several speculations, but we don’t know much except that it’s there and it’s huge.”

Fast forward from zero to 10,000 years, and we have evidence of people sailing across the Sea of ​​Galilee, and not just in the form of Biblical accounts this time, but in the discovery of the Galilee boat: an exceptionally well-preserved 1st century AD fishing boat found by a pair of amateur archaeologists in 1986.

“It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. This is the first time we have any idea of ​​what kind of boats sailed the Sea of ​​Galilee at the time.”

he told the Chicago Tribune at the time, Shelley Wachsmanthen inspector of the Israel Department of Antiquities.

It was a breakthrough for a myriad of reasons, but the thing that made it go viral wasn’t one of them, somehow. a rumor spread that the boat was filled with goldprompting the Department of Antiquities to post armed guards around the find to protect it from treasure hunters.

And not content with hiding relics of the birth of the Christian religion – as well as whatever it was people worshiped 10,000 years ago – the area surrounding the Sea of ​​Galilee also preserves archaeological evidence from the earliest days of Islam. An excavation in 2021 revealed the remains of a mosque dating back to 670 ADjust a few decades after the death of the Prophet Muhammad, making it the oldest mined Muslim house of worship in the world.

The importance of the Sea of ​​Galilee from a geographical point of view

Just as the Sea of ​​Galilee holds the secrets of the past, it can also tell us a surprising amount about our future. It is located in the far north of Israel, in a valley created by the separation of the African and Arabian tectonic plates, which means that the area has historically been the site of significant geological phenomena such as earthquakes and volcanoes.

As such, it is a site of great interest to geologists. For example, while an earthquake “swarm” might not be what many people would consider “lucky,” when the area was hit by just that in 2018, it allowed an international team to monitor and study tectonic activity in a much deeper, deeper and more dynamic way than before.

“Scientists studied the Sea of ​​Galilee and its surroundings using a new, multidisciplinary approach, which included acoustic and seismic imaging at different resolutions, as well as geochemical and seismological analyses”

it reads in a declaration of the University of Oslo. A research that could benefit far beyond the territory: the information gathered from the survey could help “unravel a major problem typical of areas affected by long and deep strike-slip faults, such as the San Andreas fault in California and the North Anatolian fault in Turkey,” the statement explains.

Like so many sources of water on the planet, it is also important for scientists who monitor the ever-precarious state of the environment. Over the past two decades, the water levels in the lake have dropped significantlyreaching nearly an all-time low in 2018, and exactly why this happened is a question that has provoked much intense research in the region.

It wasn’t just an important matter for historical or cultural reasons: less water in the lake means that the liquid there becomes saltier, making it less hospitable to the fish and plant life that naturally thrive there. That’s because the Sea of ​​Galilee exists in a peculiar equilibrium: Its “freshwater” status holds only as long as there is enough freshwater to weigh down a collection of saltwater springs below.

Eventually, a wide-ranging analysis of weather data, flow meter information, and satellite observations uncovered the answer to why water levels had plummeted so low: rather than the natural effects of drought, it was due to the long-standing use of the lake as a source for irrigation and drinking water throughout the region.

In 2018, with water levels nearing irreversibly dangerous levels and drought conditions continuing to worsen in the region, the Israeli government took drastic measures, approving a plan to pumping desalinated water into the lake.

Thanks to this reversal of the traditional, and evidently problematic, water cycle – as well as some fortuitous wet winters – the water levels in the lake have rebounded considerably. Today, the Sea of ​​Galilee is practically at full capacityreaching the highest level in 30 years by April 2022.

With drinking water in the region no longer coming from the lake and the Israeli government investing heavily in water conservation, remediation and desalination infrastructure in recent years, we hope this trend will continue.

