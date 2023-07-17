Snack-loving Netherlands and especially Rotterdam-Delfshaven are crying, because Tati, their beloved hairdresser and spiritual father of fat bite ‘the hair salon’, is no more. Nataniël Gomes (47), as Tati was called in full, was suddenly taken from life on Sunday night. At the hairdressing salon on the Schiedamseweg, people are mourning and the sea of ​​flowers is growing. ,,That is not possible, he was sitting here next to me on Friday.”

