Among the wonders that Puebla It shelters a magical town like no other, as among its hidden treasures is a “sea of ​​clouds,” perfect for a relaxing getaway.

This magical town that invites you to enjoy a sea ​​of ​​clouds is Pahuatlán, a hidden destination in the Northern Sierra of Puebla located just three hours from Mexico City.

Pahuatlan is one of the 12 Magical Towns of Pueblaand has become an ideal destination for those looking for a relaxing getaway. This town, with its lush vegetation and peculiar climate, offers travelers the opportunity to wake up surrounded by clouds.

Due to its altitude and geographical location, Pahuatlan becomes a “sea of ​​clouds”. This natural phenomenon is made possible by the accumulation of fog and cumulus clouds that settle over the town.

Magical town of Puebla shelters a beautiful “sea of ​​clouds”

For a complete experience, you cannot miss visiting the Don Miguel Cabins. This simple accommodation has become very popular on social networks for being surrounded by fog, thanks to its strategic location in the Ahíla Viewpoint, one of the highest and most emblematic points of Pahuatlan.

The viewing platform has swings, making it the perfect place to capture photos. Accommodation rates are affordable, and if you prefer not to stay, you can enjoy the view while eating something at the cabins’ restaurant.

Best time to visit the “Sea of ​​Clouds”

Although the “sea of ​​clouds” can be seen all year round, weather conditions can affect its visibility. Experienced travellers recommend visiting in winter, between December and February, when the fog is thickest.

Getting to Pahuatlán from Mexico City is easy and takes approximately 2 hours and 52 minutes (160.6 km). You can take the Mexico-Pachuca/Mexico Highway 85D and then the Mexico 132D towards Ecatepec de Morelos.

From there, follow the Tulancingo-Mexico/Tuxpan/Mexico route and take the left exit onto the Tulancingo-Huauchinango/Mexico Highway 130. Finally, continue along Route 106 to 5 de Mayo in the center of Pahuatlán.

(Photo: Dog Paw Travels)

If you prefer public transportation, you can head to the Northern Bus Terminal in Mexico City and take a bus to Tulancingo, or the TAPO to get to San Martín Texmelucan or Apizaco.

From the capital of Puebla, there are transportation routes that connect the towns of the Sierra Norte, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful valleys and ravines that surround Pahuatlán.