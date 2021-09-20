Rare reveals the details of the new season of the game that begins this week.

After a third season marked by the premiere of the expansion A Pirate’s Life that brought the universe of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney to Sea of ​​Thieves, the pirate sandbox of Rare It is about to expand its contents again with its fourth season. It will be next Thursday September 23 that a new season begins in which the new Mermaid Sanctuaries.

There will be six new Mermaid Shrines marked on the Sea of ​​Thieves map.The Mermaid Shrines will take advantage of some of the mechanics that were introduced in the Great Stories of A Pirate’s Life, such as the presence of mermaids as enemies, the submarine combat and the underwater exploration with oxygen sources scattered along the seabed. In the video that presents the fourth season, it is revealed that there will be 6 new Mermaid Sanctuaries that the players will find marked on the map and that await them with mysteries to be solved and new treasures of corals to be obtained.

As part of the season there will also be new cosmetic items at free season pass, as well as 6 extra premium rewards for those who decide to buy the Loot Pass additional. In the same way, new cosmetic items will arrive at the Pirate Emporium.

Recall that Sea of ​​Thieves managed to reach its best month after the premiere of A Pirate’s Life with a total of 4.8 million active users in June and recently held a special event that featured a crossover with Borderlands.

More about: Sea of ​​Thieves.