RARE has published theupdate 2.2.0.1 of Sea of ​​Thieves, specifically dedicated to solving some problems that emerged within the new expansion Pirate life in which Jack Sparrow appears, the beloved protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The main problem in the Tall Tale missions was related to the fact that various sections of the mission The Sunken Pearl (the second of five missions) was not reset correctly after a crew completed the mission, thus creating problems for subsequent crews trying to tackle the quest. Thanks to Update 2.2.0.1, however, the reset now works correctly and new Sea of ​​Thieves players can progress correctly.

Sea of ​​Thieves

Also, there are improvements for the mission section “Battle of the Silve Blade“. Supply Barrels will reappear after the encounter and the” Chest of Everlasting Sorrow “will reappear more quickly, allowing crews to earn rewards. In addition, Sea of ​​Thieves Update 2.2.0.1 fixes issues related to animation, stability and gaming performance.

Also, will Sea of ​​Thieves also meet Monkey Island? Here’s what Rare thinks about it.