Sea of ​​Thieves will be raising anchor and setting sail for its second season of content, player progression, and rewards next Thursday, 15th April.

There’s not a lot to report on Season 2 just yet, but, barring minor tweaks to the formula, it should continue the template established by Sea of ​​Thieves’ current, inaugural season, offering a three-month-long schedule of content updates, events , and associated rewards.

Expect another free 100 levels of rewards to progress through by completing various activities while out on the ocean, plus a small selection of Pirate Emporium goodies and exclusive cosmetics that can be unlocked by purchasing the paid Plunder Pass.

Beyond that, Rare isn’t saying just yet, but today’s Season 2 launch date announcement trailer does offer a few hints of things to come.

Sea of ​​Thieves Season Two Approaches.

Alongside the usual cosmetic additions, the trailer teases a new Skeleton Fort world event – signalled by a menacing red Ritual-Skull-like cloud in the sky – plus a new hide-in-a-barrel emote with some serious PvP potential. And Perhaps we’ll also found out exactly who’s setting up stall around Sea of ​​Thieves’ outposts after three months of in-game teases.

Expect Rare to provided a more thorough breakdown of Seas of Thieves’ second season ahead of its launch on Xbox and PC next Thursday, 15th April.