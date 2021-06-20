The studio had the advice of a doppelganger from Jhonny Depp to recreate the movements of Jack Sparrow.

One of the interesting surprises of the Xbox conference at E3 2021 was the announcement of Pirate’s Life, a new adventure free that integrates characters from Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney to the Sea of ​​Thieves universe with an original story. In this new expansion, the Captain Jack Sparrow and Rare has spared no resources to make a faithful representation of it.

A doppelganger for Jhonny Depp and the voice of Jack in Kingdom Hearts 3 bring the pirate to life.In the special Pirate’s Life showcase, held today to prepare for the premiere of the expansion next Tuesday, the British developer has shown the way in which they had the support of a double of Jhonny Depp in the study, who acted various scenes fully characterized and made up like Jack Sparrow. In a question and answer session for the media, Mike chapmanCreative Director of Sea of ​​Thieves announced that Simon Newton is the name of this double who participated in the fourth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and described it as “an encyclopedia of knowledge on the film saga. “Chapman also acknowledged Newton’s support in knowing how Jack Sparrow would react in many situations that will be presented in the new Sea of ​​Thieves adventure.

Many might wonder who gives voice to the legendary pirate captain in his version of Sea of ​​Thieves, this question was also resolved in the question and answer session for the media. “He is a fantastic gentleman named Jared butler, he gave voice to Jack. Disney Character Voices he did an amazing job of that, “said the creative director of Sea of ​​Thieves. It should be noted that this is not the first time that Butler plays Captain Sparrow in the world of video games, as he was commissioned to bring the same character to life in Kingdom Hearts III, the Disney Infinity series and other video games inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

What role will Jack Sparrow play in Sea of ​​Thieves?

Pirate’s Life will allow players to live a new Sea of ​​Thieves story in which Jack Sparrow has arrived in the game universe, although he will not be alone, as he has been followed by Davy jones, who threatens the pirate life in the Rare game universe. That being said, the captain Sparrow is not a playable character, but rather a companion on your own adventure.

We put a lot of time and effort into making sure it had the rich charisma of the movies.Andrew Preston, Lead Disgner at Rare“Sea of ​​Thieves never had NPCs in your crew before, this was intentional. Now that we had the opportunity to do Pirate’s Life, you play as your own pirate, the pirate you want to be, but now you have a character like Sparrow who, by joining to Sea of ​​Thieves, It made all the sense to have him as a close companion in experience, “he commented Andrew Preston, lead designer at Rare, in an interview for 3DJuegos. Preston also pointed out that while it might be a bit strange to see an NPC in your crew for the first time, they have gone to great lengths to make it a interesting complement to the experience of game. “We put a lot of time and effort into making sure he had the rich charisma of the movie character, sometimes you can see him sitting at the map table or looking at the map with playful comments,” the designer noted.

In our interview, Andrew Preston also commented that Jack’s company can be a pleasant surprise for players, especially those who prefer play solo and they rarely have the help of someone else on their ship. “I am one of those who always play with a great crew and I love that social interaction, but there are also those who play Sea of ​​Thieves alone; having Jack on your boat is unreal, being at the helm while watching him stroll on deck or grab the guns to help you is an experience like never before in Sea of ​​Thieves “commented the developer.

We remind you that Pirate’s Life will arrive for free as part of the content of the third season to Sea of ​​Thieves on June 22.

