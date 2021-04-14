Tomorrow, April 15, the servers of Sea of ​​Thieves will be out of service for maintenance from 11 am (Spanish time). It is a short wait so that soon we can enjoy all the news that is to come.

Rare announced on Twitter that the Sea of ​​Thieves servers will be shut down for maintenance. They have not indicated how many hours it will be out of service, but what we do know is that the wait will be worth it, since everything is being prepared for the arrival of the second season.

Attention pirates! The Sea of ​​Thieves servers will be offline from approximately 10am BST tomorrow, Thursday 15th, so that a new Season on the seas can begin! Please plan your Voyages accordingly. pic.twitter.com/31mR02Q0ou – Sea of ​​Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 14, 2021

We hope that with this new season the contents available already in the looting pass will be expanded, adding new challenges and ways to sail the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves. The loot pass gives us early access to in-game content, which will be available to all players for free.

Let’s remember that in the first season we had several ways to earn rewards that increased our level of renown, an arsenal of challenges and many acts with which we could test our skills.

And for the new pirates who have not yet started this looting adventure, remember that you have the game available in the Xbox Game Pass. Are you ready to discover all the mysteries, thefts and challenges of Sea of ​​Thieves?